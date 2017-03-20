Woman constable manhandled, assaulted in Thane; one arrested



Representational picture

Thane: A woman constable was allegedly manhandled and assaulted by an auto-rickshaw driver in Dombivli after which he was arrested, police said.

Caught on camera: Shiv Sena worker held for assaulting, molesting woman cop in Thane

The victim Sunita Nandmaher, 30 was put on traffic duty on Sunday near the Dombivli railway station when the incident occurred.

The policewoman had asked rickshaw driver Ravi Gupta, 29 to follow row discipline while parking the vehicle and clear off the road.



When the driver did not pay heed to her instructions, she approached him once again. However, instead of listening to her, Gupta started abusing her verbally following which the cop got into the rickshaw and asked him to drive her to the nearest police station.

But Gupta drove Sunita to a secluded spot and assaulted her, fracturing her finger and arms. The driver then fled the spot.

Later Sunita rushed to Ram Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against the driver, who was soon traced and arrested under sections 332, 367 and 504 of the IPC, police said.