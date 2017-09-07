Woman cop ends life; ACP, Mumbai Police constable booked

24-year-old woman constable has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Kalwa in Thane, after which an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and another cop were booked on charges of abetting the suicide, police said on Thursday. Subhadra Pawar was attached to the Police Headquarters in Thane Commissionerate and had joined the force in 2014.



Pawar was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her flat yesterday between 2.30 to 3.00 pm, a police official said. She had been living in the rented accommodation along with three other women constables. A constable, attached to Mumbai Police and an ACP, posted at the Thane Police Headquarters have been booked in connection with the incident, under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide), rw 34 (common intention), police said.



According to the official, the deceased was in a relationship with the accused constable and was about to get married to him. "The accused (constable) came to meet her at her house last afternoon. After spending some time, he stepped out of the flat to make a call. Upon returning after few minutes, he saw Pawar hanging from the ceiling fan in the room with a duppatta (piece of cloth)," he said.



Shocked to see her, the constable reached out to neighbours for help and also informed police and her brother, who is also a constable in Navi Mumbai. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead before admission, the officer said. "No suicide note was recovered from the spot. We have registered offences against two police personnel, including an ACP of Thane Police Commissionerate, based on the complaint filed by the deceased's brother," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I), D S Swami said.



The exact reason of the suicide is yet to be ascertained and statements of people concerned in connection with the matter, are being recorded, he said. Pawar's brother, in his complaint, accused the cop duo of harassing and mentally torturing his sister. No arrests have been made so far in connection with the case, he said.

