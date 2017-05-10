Mumbai: Woman cop saves hit-and-run victim's life after spotting him on CCTV

A 26-year-old motorcyclist, who was hit by a car at Walkeshwar junction on Sunday night, was saved thanks to the quick thinking of a female police constable at the main control room at Mumbai police headquarters. The biker has refused to register a police complaint against the car's driver, since they are both friends.

According to Hindustan Times, Deepak Dalvi, a resident of Malabar Hill was spotted getting hit by a vehicle and lying unconscious by constable Jyoti Mugalghat at 9:30 pm, while she was monitoring CCTV footage. Mugalghat immediately informed Gamdevi police officials about the incident via a phone call, who sent an assistant sub-inspector and two constables to the spot within five minutes. He was admitted to Bhatia Hospital and discharged around midnight after regaining consciousness.

On learning that the driver, who had hit him was a friend from his neighbourhood, Dalvi refused to file a police complaint against him. The car driver's identity was obtained by the police through the vehicle's registration number.

Deputy commissioner of police Dr Rashmi Karandhikar has lauded constable Jyoti Mugalghat's timely intervention that helped saved a life.