Pune: Woman driver's fainting spell costs 3-year-old girl her life



Esha Vishwakarma

Pune: Esha Vishwakarma was happily chatting away with her mother Puja about her vacation plans while they were out grocery shopping and standing on the divider, waiting to cross the road. But in a flash, the three-year-old was gone. A car, being driven by Sujata Jayprakash Saraf, a builder's wife who claims that she felt faint in the summer heat and lost control, had rammed into the two and the three others accompanying them.

Also read: Car rams into two minors on Thane street; driver held

The incident took place at Balewadi-Baner Road on Monday afternoon at around 3 pm. A case has now been registered with the Chaturshringi police station, but no arrests have been made as yet.

Apart from the injured - Puja, Nisha and Sajjad Shaikh (30), along with their 4-year-old toddler Sayyad - who are now in the hospital and critical, Saraf was also admitted for shock.

Also read - Mumbai: Speeding businessman rams taxi, kills woman

Vishwakarma's neighbour Sampath Patil said, "The Vishwakarmas had recently migrated to Pune from Chattisgarh. Meanwhile, Shaikh works as hairdresser and is their neighbour. They had all gone to D-mart to shop and had stepped out of the autorickshaw. They were waiting to cross when this car jumped the divider and rammed into them."

API Tanjai Bhogam said, "Saraf was returning home and has claimed that due to summer, she was feeling faint and so lost control of her car. We are now probing the case."