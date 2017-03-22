Woman drug peddler held, Rs 4 lakh worth MD drug recovered



Representational image



Police on Wednesday arrested a woman drug peddler from Byculla area in Mumbai and recovered 215 grams of MD drug worth Rs 4 lakh from her, an official said. Shahnaz Nasrat Husain Mirza (28), a resident of Wadala Truck Terminal, was arrested by Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the city police when she was trying to sell the drug in Byculla, the official added.



"Shahnaz is a notorious drug peddler...We are now looking for the supplier in this case," Ninad Sawant, Senior Police Inspector of ANC, Worli Unit, said. Shahnaz, who is a divorcee, had come in contact with drugs peddlers as she herself was addicted to drugs, he added. Earlier, the drug peddlers used to send her to supply narcotic drugs to late night parties and to individuals, following which she got involved in the business, Sawant said.



Further investigation is on.