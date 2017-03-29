Woman files sexual harassment case against top IRMA official

Representational picture

A woman employee at Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA) in Vadodara has filed a complaint accusing a top official of the institute of sexual harassment.

The woman's statement was recorded on Tuesday evening in which she has mentioned that the official was talking in way that had sexual undertones. She has stated around five instances where she felt that his remarks and behaviour very offensive and sexual in nature.

Times of India carried a report which said, in November 2016, when she had knocked on a professor's door, he was already sitting there and asked her to come in. "There was a long conversation between the three of us and he was talking about counselling when suddenly out of the blue he said, sans context, "I like sex!" as he smacked his lips. I tried to laugh it off thinking, hoping, that it was a one-off thing."

The report further adds that on March 2 while addressing a gathering of a management development program (MDP), the official had allegedly said, 'a rape victim has no option but to lie back and enjoy the rape.'

The woman said that the official had started sending her harassing mails ever since she put up her experience on a social media site.

The Anand police have lodged the FIR under various sections of the IPC, especially under the amended sections of sexual harassment against women, namely, 354 (A)(iv) (making sexually coloured remarks, shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).