Woman finally arrested after 5 years for cheating south Mumbai jeweller



Representational pic

Almost five years after a Sakinaka-based jeweller was conned by a gang of five, cops have made a breakthrough in the case and arrested one of the accused. Police sources said the gang that promised the jeweller gold at cheap rates, had robbed him of Rs 40 lakh in 2012.

According to sources, the gang is based out of Hubli in West Bengal. "In 2012, the jeweller was approached by two men, who promised to deliver gold bars at cheap rates from Bengal. They introduced the jeweller to their three associates in Bengal and collected Rs 40 lakh for the consignment. But the gang kept delaying the shipment citing various excuses. When the jeweller requested his money to be refunded, they refused saying it had already been transferred to their 'business associates'. Few months later, neither the consignment, nor the 'gold dealers' were to be found and the jeweller filed a complaint against five people," a Sakinaka police official said.

Momita Laha, a female gang member, was arrested and brought to the city on Saturday. "In the first week of February, we received a tip-off about Laha and we nabbed her on February 9. She has been arrested under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 392 (ribbery), 506 (2) (covering-up delays) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. We are looking for three other."