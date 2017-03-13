Delhi horror: Woman gang-raped by five in flat, jumps off balcony to escape



Representational pic

New Delhi: A young woman was allegedly gang-raped by five persons, including one known to her, here on Sunday and she finally escaped by jumping off the balcony of the first floor flat, police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Yadav said the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. at Pandav Nagar in east Delhi.

"The woman has alleged that she was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in a flat. She said that she came to the flat with one of the accused who is a common friend.

"She alleged that the accused was later joined by four of his friends and they gang-raped her. She objected and tried to get away by jumping off the balcony of the first floor apartment," he said.

Yadav said some locals telephoned Pandav Nagar Police Station reporting that a woman was lying injured on the road after having jumped from the first floor of a building.

The victim was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital "with minor injuries in her legs", he said. The accused who work in a call centre in Noida and one in a private firm were arrested.

However, Yadav said that police were also trying to verify the woman's statements "which prima facie were found to be contradictory" and it was also found that "she also indulged in some immoral activities". Investigations were on, he added.