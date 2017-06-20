Woman gang-raped by three men, thrown out of moving car in Haryana

35-year-old was allegedly kidnapped, raped by three men and thrown out of moving car; no FIR has been lodged yet



Spot from where the woman was abducted. Pic courtesy/ANI

Sohna: A 35-year-old woman was gang-raped on Monday in Sohna, Haryana in a horrific ordeal that is believed to have lasted several hours. An investigation has been launched by the Haryana police. However, no FIR has been lodged yet.

A female passerby noticed the woman lying on the roadside near Yatharh Hospital in Kasna on Tuesday morning and informed the police.



The woman is believed to be from Rajasthan and was in Sohna area at around 8.30 pm yesterday, when three people, driving a Swift car, dragged her inside and raped her. The police took the rape survivor for a medical examination.

Meanwhile, two Noida policemen were shunted out after they were found sleeping inside their van. The car in which the alleged gang-rape occurred did not pass through the area where the PCR van was stationed. The cops were transferred for dereliction of duty.