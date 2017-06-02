Woman gangraped in Lucknow's KGMU hospital

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons including a liftman and a security guard at the King George's Medical University (KGMU), where she had gone for the treatment of her husband, the police said.

The incident took place yesterday night when the woman, a resident of Hardoi, left her husband to get food and was allegedly raped by a liftman named Vinay, security guard Shiv Kumar and a third person named Santosh.

Police officials said that a case was promptly registered on the victim's complaint and two of the accused - Kumar and Santosh - have been arrested.

The third accused, Vinay, is absconding, they said.