Delhi: Woman goes missing after handing over newborn child to stranger at rly stn

New Delhi: A woman allegedly disappeared from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station after handing over a newborn child to unknown person, police said today. A man, who was sitting near the emergency window of Bhopal Express train that was standing at the platform was handed over the child by the woman, suspected to be her mother, said a senior police officer.

The woman requested the man to take care of the child and told him that she will return in five minutes, the officer said. She then disappeared in the crowd that was alighted from the train and after half an hour or so, the man made informed the police about the episode around 8 PM yesterday, the officer added.

The child, apparently four-six days old, was taken to a hospital where he was medically examined before being sent to an NGO in Lajpat Nagar where he was being taken care of. Police is waiting for the mother of the child to approach them and are meanwhile examining CCTV footage from the railway station to identify her. No case has been registered so far, the officer said.