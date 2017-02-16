Woman has 4-hour marathon sex with ex-husband, then rips out his intestines

Dalya Saeed. Pic/Twitter

To get back at ex-husband, a woman had four hours of marathon sex with him and ended it by ripping out his intestines and throwing it on the carpet floor in Birmingham.

Dalya Saeed, 35, is accused of stabbing Bilal Miah, 31, her ex-husband, with a carving knife in an attempt to kill him as she did not want him to win the custody of their daughter.

The couple had divorced in the year 2013 after 2 years of an alleged abusive relationship. Post that, the duo were fighting a battle for their daughter's custody. Fearing that Bilal Miah would get the custody of the child and would take him back to Pakistan, Saeed initiated a sexual intercourse between the two.

When Miah tried to flee, Saeed chased him into the street where she attacked him with a wooden bat and a meat cleaver.

Police found part of Miah's small bowel lying on her bedroom floor, while he was cowering in the porch of a neighbouring flat with his intestines hanging out and 30 different wounds.

Informing Birmingham Crown Court, Miah said, "Suddenly in the blink of an eye, and I didn't see the knife, she stabbed me twice in the belly. I can only assume the knife came from either under the bed or the pocket of her dressing gown. My intestines were out, everything was out and she was grabbing hold of them, trying to pull them. She broke one of them and threw it onto the floor but I managed to put the rest of them back in my belly."

After several operations and days in hospital, Bilal recovered from the injury. Saeed however is fighting her trials on the basis of marital rape and child custody.

The trial is still on.