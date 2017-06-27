Woman has miraculous escape after jumping before train in Mumbai

Representational picture

A 22-year-old woman had a miraculous escape after she jumped in front of an approaching train at suburban Andheri station, a senior GRP official said on Tuesday.

The incident that took place on Saturday, was captured by a CCTV installed at the station and the video has gone viral on social media. "The footage shows a woman identified as Kshitija Suryavanshi, talking to someone over mobile. She looks stressed after the conversation, said the official.

"After hanging up the call, the woman waits for a few seconds and then leaps in front of an approaching train," he said.

By the time train comes to a halt three coaches had already passed over her. Following the incident, the GRP and railway officials rushed to rescue her and pulled her out of tracks, he said.

The GRP official said, luckily, she had fallen in the gap between the track, which was about three feet, and hence escaped from getting crushed.