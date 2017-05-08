Woman jumps from fort after failing to crack civil service exam





A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the Ajinkyatara fort in Satara district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday. Sayali Patil took the extreme step last night, a senior police official said.

Prima facie, she was under depression after failing to crack the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam for the past two years, he said. Sayali left her home in Kodoli village last evening on the pretext of going to a temple. Her kin approached the Satara Taluka police station after she did not return home till late night, the officer added.



While probing, the police got to know that Sayali had gone to the Ajinkyatara fort last evening. We found her body in the valley of the fort late night and removed it this morning, said investigating officer Sujit Bhosle. A case has been registered and a probe was on, added

Bhosale.