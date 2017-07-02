Woman kidnapped in an open filed in Noida while attending nature's call

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped in greater Noida when she had gone to attend to nature's call, police said today.

The victim's father, in his complaint, said that his daughter was kidnapped yesterday and his wife was an witness to the incident, Kasna Police station SHO Jitendra Kumar said.

A case of kidnapping has been registered and the police are trying to trace the woman, he said.

The complainant said that the incident took place when his daughter had gone to relieve herself at a nearby field, the SHO said.