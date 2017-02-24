Bengal woman loses baby after assault by BJP leader, accused arrested

Kolkata: A mother lost her baby in the womb after she was attacked by a group led by a panchayat chief belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Thursday.

The panchayat chief and one of his associates have been arrested in connection with the incident at Tantla village. Hunt was on for three others.

The woman was allegedly attacked on Tuesday as she tried to protect her nephew who was being beaten up by the group of five led by panchayat chief Palash Kumar Biswas for complaining against loud kirtan - a form of devotional music - being played on the public address system at a time when large number of students were busy studying for their secondary examination.

Biswas was taken into custody by police on Wednesday. However, he denied the charge and accused the state's ruling Trinamool Congress of framing him.

The woman was first rushed to a rural hospital and then to the district hospital where she had a miscarriage on Wednesday.