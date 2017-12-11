Woman molested and assaulted by eight people, French national trying to rescue her injured

Eight persons were today arrested for allegedly beating up and molesting a woman from Varanasi and leaving a French national injured when he tried to intervene

Eight persons were today arrested for allegedly beating up and molesting a woman from Varanasi and leaving a French national injured when he tried to intervene. UP Police maintained that no attack was made on the French national. The woman along with a group of French tourists and her relatives was visiting the Lakhania Dari Waterfall here when the incident took place. A police spokesperson said, "No attack was made on any French national, but a French national sustained injuries as he tried to intervene in an altercation between two group of Indians." The French national sustained injuries on his hand, police said.



He said the woman, a resident of Varanasi, was molested by some persons and was also beaten up. "The vehicle by which she had come here carried about half a dozen French tourists," he said. The woman later filed a complaint with the police, based on which the eight persons were arrested, the official added. The spokesperson said that yesterday the woman in her police complaint had alleged that nearly a dozen persons molested her and beat her. She said her relatives too were beaten up by the men.

