Woman molested while her husband beaten up at posh Kolkata restro-bar

Kolkata: A woman was allegedly molested while her husband was beaten up severely trying to save her at a posh restro-bar in Kolkata, police said.

The couple lodged an FIR at Shakespeare Sarani police station against three men allegedly involved in the incident, a senior officer from Kolkata police said on Monday.

According to the victim, a group of three drunk men attacked them for allegedly entering a reserved party zone at Central Kolkata based 'M Bar and Kitchen' in Park Street on the late hours of Saturday.

"We went to M Bar as one of our friends invited us. But a group of men said we can't be there as that place was previously reserved. All of them were heavily drunk. They hit me on the chest and pushed me to the ground. Some of them even touched me inappropriately," the woman alleged.

The accused gang also allegedly beat up the husband when he tried to save his wife.

"They pulled my husband by the hair and tried to choke him. His specs were dropped in the impact," the woman said.

"The club authority and the security guard came to our rescue. They prevented the boys from beating us up and formed a human chain around us. We have lodged a police complaint. Strict action should be taken against the offenders so that no woman faces such harrasment again," she added.