Woman murdered in South Mumbai home; 3 detained for questioning



Deceased Shweta Tandel

A 28-year-old woman was found dead, with her throat slit, at her Colaba house on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman, identified as Shweta Tandel, was alone at home when the incident took place. The Colaba police have registered a murder case and have detained three persons.

Deceased Shweta used to stay with her husband Mahendra Tandel in Sunder Nagari, Colaba. "Both of them had a love marriage one-and-a-half years ago. While Mahendra works in a private company, Shweta was a housewife. They lived in a one-storeyed building, where Mahendra's younger brother and a friend also stayed," said an officer.

Calls go unanswered

Speaking on condition of anonymity, another officer said, "Around 12.30 pm on Wednesday, Mahendra called up a woman, who stays in the building's basement and asked her to check why Shweta was not taking his calls. When she went up to their apartment, she found Shweta's body in the bathroom. Then she alerted the cops."

"Shweta and Mahendra had married against their families' wishes. Hence, they did not have a cordial relation with their family members and was staying away from them," said a source.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has revealed that a knife was used in the murder, but the weapon is yet to be recovered. Cops also suspect the role of an insider in the case.

Three detained

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1), Dr Manojkumar Sharma said, "We have registered a case against unknown persons and three people have been detained. We are recording the statements of relatives and further investigation into the matter is on."