Jharkhand: Woman murders father-in-law by squeezing his testicles

A woman murdered her father-in-law by squeezing his testicles after he attempted to intervene in a fight between her and her husband. The incident took place in Jharkhand's Gumla district last week.

According to Hindustan Times, Anima Kharia of Saitola village agreed to have committed the act but claimed it was accidental and not on purpose. She was arrested the next morning and imprisoned at Gumla jail on Tuesday.

Despite being jail for committed the murder, she and her husband haven't been charged with participating in the cockfight, which is banned in Jharkhand.

Police say Anima was quarrelling with her husband Bhairaw Kerketta after their rooster lost in a cockfight. Cops also feel the couple was apparently intoxicated.

When the father-in-law Gau Kerketta attempted to placate them, she immediately got hold of his testicles and squeezed them severely, which led to him dying on the spot probably due to internal bleeding, said an officer from Basia police station.