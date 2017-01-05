Woman offered spiked drink, raped; accused films act and threatens her

Faridabad: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped after her drink was spiked and the accused made a video of the act to blackmail her, police said today.
The victim registered a complaint yesterday accusing Nishant Mallick of raping her a few days ago, they said, adding the woman had met the accused on Facebook. The woman in her complaint said she met Mallick at Saket on his request and went with him to Faridabad in his car.
She said Mallick spiked her drink and raped her at a flat in Faridabad's Sector-46, police said. The accused threatened to upload the video on the internet if she reported the matter, they said.
Mallick is absconding and the case is being probed, police added.
Photos: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra spotted hugging at Mumbai airport
Om Puri passes away: Memorable films of the veteran actor
Photos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mannara Chopra at an awards show
Birthday special: Rare pictures of Indian cricket veteran Kapil Dev
AR Rahman's 50th birthday: Interesting facts about the music maestro
0 Comments