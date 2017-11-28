Woman passenger, Air India official slap each other at Delhi Airport

A woman passenger and an Air India duty manager slapped each other at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday morning after the traveller was denied boarding as she reported late for her flight, police said

was denied boarding as she reported late for her flight, police said. The passenger was booked on Air India's Delhi-Ahmedabad flight scheduled to depart at 5 am but reported at the check-in counter nearly 40 minutes before her flight instead of the required 75 minutes.



A heated exchange soon ensued and the passenger slapped the lady airline staff, who hit her back. The two later apologised to each and the matter was "amicably resolved," police said. Pic courtesy/ ANI Twitter account



After an argument over the issue, she was directed to the Air India duty manager. A heated exchange soon ensued and the passenger slapped the lady airline staff, who hit her back. The two later apologised to each and the matter was "amicably resolved," police said. An Air India spokesperson said, "A lady passenger was told by a counter staff that she will not be able to check-in because she was late for the flight. This led to an argument and the staff directed her to the duty manager who was also a lady and there was an argument".



According to a police official, the passenger slapped the Air India staff. "A lady passenger had to board Air India Flight No AI 019 to Ahmedabad at 0500 hrs. She reported at 0418 hrs for check-in and was denied boarding. The argument started between her and the Air India lady staff. The passenger then slapped her. The lady staff in retaliation also slapped her," said DCP, Airport, Sanjay Bhatia.



Air India check-in counters close 45 minutes before a scheduled departure for domestic flights and 75 minutes prior to international flights. Domestic passengers are required to report 75 minutes before their flight and international passengers must report 150 minutes prior to scheduled departure.