Woman Ph.D scholar hangs self at IIT-Delhi





New Delhi: A 27-year-old Ph.D scholar allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday at the Nalanda apartment in IIT-Delhi. The body of the woman, Manjula Devak, was found hanging at her flat around 7.38 pm, police said. Her husband and in-laws stay in Bhopal.



She got married in 2013 and an inquiry by a sub-divisional magistrate will be carried out, police said. Her friends were being questioned. No suicide note has been found.