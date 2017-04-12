Woman railway official booked for thrashing female lawyer

A woman official of the Central Railway (CR) has been booked for allegedly beating up a female advocate following an argument over the latter's appointment on a panel of railway lawyers, police said on Wednesday. A non-cognisable offence has been registered against Swati Sinha (43), an Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer, posted as a Deputy General Manager at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), on the charge of beating Dissala Fernandez (45) on Monday, police said.



According to police, Sinha was not in favour of Fernandez being on the panel of advocates for railways at the CST. "The incident was reported at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg Police Station on April 10," the officer said adding that Sinha was not in favour of Fernandez being on the railway panel of advocates to fight cases on their behalf in the Railway Court. "Fernandez was on the railway court premises in South Mumbai on Monday, where Sinha saw her and started shouting, which resulted in an heated argument between them. Sinha then beat up Fernandez, in which the latter suffered minor injuries," official said.



According to the official, a video of the incident has also gone viral on the messaging apps. Dr Manojkumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police

(Zone-I), said, "A non-cognisable offence was registered against Sinha and investigation is on."