A woman was raped on a pavement in full public view but no one helps her, in a stomach-churning video that has emerged from Visakhapatnam. The 21-year-old rapist seen in the video, Ganji Siva, was allegedly drunk. He has been arrested.



An auto-driver recorded the crime, which took place on Sunday afternoon, and called the police, reported NDTV. The woman was sitting next to a tree on the footpath near the Railway colony - which is one of the busier areas of the city - when the man forced himself on her.

