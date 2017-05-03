Woman rapes male taxi driver as friend holds him at knifepoint in Ohio

Representational picture

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with raping and looting a male taxi driver while her friend held him at knifepoint in Ohio.

The accused Brittany Carter and her suspected accomplice 23-year-old Cory Jackson have been charged with aggravated robbery and complicity to commit rape. Jackson is absconding.

According to Police, Carter and two men ordered a taxi to pick them up from the TownPlace Suites hotel in Findlay at 4.25am on January 28. During the ride, Jackson allegedly pulled a knife on the 29-year-old driver and Carter sexually assaulted him. They then ran away but not before robbing him off of 32 dollars.

The driver then reported the matter to police after which warrants were issued for Carter and Jackson’s arrests. There is also an unnamed third accomplice in the crime although he wasn't present in the car when the deed happened.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Carter was indicted twice in 2016 on felony drug charges of heroin possession and allowing a vehicle to be used in the trafficking of heroin. She is being held at the Hancock County Jail on $60,000 bond.

Cory Jackson, on the other hand, is being sought on charges related to the January rape and robbery and also on an unrelated murder.