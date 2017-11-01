Woman rescued from septic tank arrested for killing mother, infant daughter

A woman, rescued from a septic tank of her neighbour's house in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering her mother and 22-day-old daughter, police said. The sensational incident happened in Baruipur, about 30 km, from Kolkata.



Representation pic

According to the police, the body of Murshida Biwi's aged mother was found from a pond close to her residence on Monday, while her 22-day-old baby girl was missing. Today (Tuesday), the baby's body was recovered from the same pond," said South 24 Parganas' Additional Superintendent of Police Saikat Das.

Murshida was the wife of Azizul Haque, who used to stay in his mother-in-law's house along with her, his mother-in-law and his baby girl. Murshida's sister Shakila Biwi said when he returned from work on Monday night, he found the house locked and all lights and fans switched off.

"When he switched on the lights, he saw blood splattered on the floor. Then he started calling her wife loudly, and heard her faint reply. After a search, Murshida was rescued from the septic tank of an adjacent house," she said. After the two bodies were found, police started interrogating Murshida, who broke down on sustained interrogation, and confessed that she has killed both her mother and her baby. "We are questioning her further to know the motive. She has been arrested," said a police officer.