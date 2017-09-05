Woman's body found stuffed inside bag outside Ghaziabad house



Representational picture



A woman's body was found stuffed in a bag outside a house in Ghaziabad, police said on Tuesday.



The discovery was made in Shivpuri locality. A railway ticket found at the spot revealed the woman may be Pushpa, who lived in the area with her daughter and mother-in-law.



"The body had been sent for post-mortem and investigation is on," Additional Superintendent of Police Manisha Singh said.

