Woman's ire over husband's infidelity leads to Doha flight's emergency landing

A woman’s wrath can bring down an entire plane, or at least make it land before it reaches its destination. In an bizarre incident, a woman got into a heated altercation with her husband on board a Doha-Bali Qatar Airways flight as per reports by The Indian Express.



The woman, an Iranian, is said to have found about her husband’s affair from his phone after she used his thumb impression to unlock the phone. As soon as she found out about the affair the woman created a ruckus and the couple who were travelling to Bali for a family vacation with their child were deplaned at Chennai.

As per an officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), “The incident took place on Sunday morning. The Qatar Airways flight QR-962 (Doha-Bali) was diverted to Chennai after the pilot requested for it citing unruly passenger on board as reason. The woman and her husband along with their child were offloaded and the flight departed for Bali.”

The woman is said to have been irate and refused to be pacified despite the flight’s crew attempting to do so.

The family had boarded the plane at Doha and did not have an Indian visa and were therefore kept in the detention centre. A CISF official said, “The family spent the day at Chennai airport and was sent to Kuala Lumpur by a Batik Air flight. No police action was taken.” The Batik Air flight left at 10.30pm on the same day.

Quatar Airways refused to comment on the incident and said that they would like to respect the passenger’s privacy.

