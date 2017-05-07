Woman shoots hubby thrice in car, chases him on busy Bengaluru street as he escapes

In a shocking incident, an argument between a wife and husband on a busy road saw the woman shooting the man thrice. She even chased him when he tried to escape her

The incident that took place inside a car on the busy Hosur Road in Bengaluru on Friday afternoon. The victim was rushed to the Sparsh Hospital and survived after an emergency surgery, The Hindustan Times reported.

According to the report, the woman, identified as 48-yer-old Hamsa shot her 53-year-old husband Sairam thrice in the abdomen around 5 pm during an argument about their daughter’s engagement which was scheduled for Saturday that saw the man allegedly punching her, police was quoted as saying in the report. A cop was quoted as as saying that Hamsa had alleged that Sairam punched her during their fight and this had triggered her rage. SHe had subsequently pulled out the gun and shot at Sairam.

The police stated that despite his gunshot injuries Sairam somehow managed to escape from the SUV. He then got onto a bus to get away, but Hamsa chased him down in the SUV. She got up on the bus and would have killed off Sairam had the other passengers on the bus not managed to restrain Hamsa before handing her over to the police.

A senior doctor treating him at the Hospital said Sairam was out of danger. Hamsa was taken into custody and interrogated. She revealed that they had been married for over two decades. Ther couple were on their back from Hosur in Tamil Nadu, where they started arguing over their daughter's engagement.

The police said that the couple had started a private security firm in which Hamsa is managing director and Sairam chief financial officer. Police claimed that the arguemnt between the couple had be over the the amount to be sent over the engagement. While Hamsa wanted it to be a grand event, Sairam opposed such extravagance.