Woman steals 3-day-old baby from hospital

Mathura: A woman was booked for allegedly stealing a newborn baby girl from a hospital here today, police said.

The accused allegedly cheated the child's parents and fled with the three-day-old baby from Ram Krishna Mission hospital. However, the CCTV footage captured the rime," SP City Ashok Kumar said.

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC section 363 (kidnapping), he said.

"Three teams have been formed to recover the girl child and arrest the lady, whose identity has been recorded in the CCTV of the hospital," he said.