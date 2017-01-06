Woman strangled to death by family members for marrying against their wishes

In yet another suspected case of honour killing in Rohtak in Haryana, a girl was allegedly killed by her family members as she got married against their wishes. According to reports, the victim, Seema, was strangulated to death, after which an attempt was made to swiftly cremate her body. The victim’s husband however informed the cops, who recovered the body from the pyre on the cremation ground.

“We had got information of a murder case of a woman in Rohtak. On investigation, we found that the couple had done inter-caste marriage. The victim’s husband is saying that she is murdered by her family. Probe is underway,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Pushpa Khatri told ANI.

It is being said that Seema and Pradeep had an inter-caste marriage against the family’s wishes, on December 21. But, Seema returned back home after her parents told them that they were ready to solemnise the marriage with rituals. He was however informed the next day that Seema had committed suicide. Suspecting something amiss, he informed the cops immediately. The police reached the cremation spot, after which Seema’s body was taken out of the pyre in the presence of the DSP.