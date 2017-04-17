Woman succumbs days after husband throws hot oil on her in Mumbai

The woman who fell prey to an unusual ploy by her estranged husband who poured oil used to fry chicken, finally succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

Shadab Ali Irshad Shaikh (31), and his wife Mariyam, had been living separately for the last two months. The couple had been married for eight years and also have a son. However, Shaikh would constantly fight with her. Fed-up, Mariyam decided to file for divorce and had also moved to another home.

The incident took place just two months after they got divorced. On March 22 Shaikh called Mariyam and told her that he was at her house in Malwani and will cook chicken biryani for her. Instead of cooking, Shaikh threw the same boiling oil over her he was using to fry the chicken.

She was admitted to a nearby multi-speciality hospital Oscar at Kandivali (west) but she didn;t survive

Police said that body has been handed over to relatives after post-mortem.