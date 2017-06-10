Woman suicide bomber kills 30 in Iraq maket

A woman detonated her explosive belt in a market east of the Shi'ite holy city of Karbala on Friday, killing at least 30 and wounding 35, Iraqi security sources said. Islamic State claimed the attack in the town of Musayab, south of Baghdad, in a statement on its Amaq news agency.

It didn't identify the bomber. A security officer said the assailant was a woman who hid the bomb under the customary full-body veil. The attack comes as Islamic State is about to lose Mosul, the de-facto capital of the hardline Sunni Muslim group in Iraq, to a U.S.-backed Iraqi offensive launched in October. The group is also on the backfoot in neighbouring Syria, retreating in the face of a US-backed Kurdish-led coalition attacking its capital there, Raqqa.

Khomeini lashes out at US, Saudi

Iran's supreme leader hit out at the United States and Saudi Arabia during the funerals today for those slain in the first attacks in the country claimed by the Islamic State group. At yesterday's funeral, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote in a message of condolence, "Such acts will have no other result than to reinforce hatred for the US government and its agents in the region, like the Saudi (government)."