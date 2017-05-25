Woman tries to sell baby for Rs 2 lakh in Vasai, arrested

Manikpur police lay a trap for the 40-year-old accused, who hails from West Bengal after receiving a tip-off, send a decoy customer to catch her red-handed



The police are yet to find out the child's identity, after accused Sagina Qayum Qureshi tried to sell him

The Manikpur police caught a 40-year-old woman red-handed while she was trying to sell a three-year-old boy on Tuesday night. Officers sent a decoy customer to the bridge near Tungareshwar sweet mart around 11 pm, and arrested her when she handed over the child to him after taking Rs 2 lakh from him.

According to the police, the accused woman, identified as Sagina Qayum Qureshi, was spotted roaming in the area for the past couple of days and was also seen trying to sell the child.

Also read: Mumbai bar girl goes to Pune to sell month-old son for higher profit

A police officer said, "After an informer told us about the woman, we sent a dummy customer, who struck a deal with her. We arrested her while she was handing over the child and taking the money."

Also read - Mumbai: Baby-selling racket mastermind lured homeless to sell kids for making lakhs

Also read - Mumbai: Mankhurd police recover four more babies sold in racket

Police sources said that the woman hails from West Bengal and has no permanent residence here. She used to stay at railway stations and, sometimes, on footpaths as well. When the police enquired about the child, she said she found the boy in Mira Road.

"A team has been formed to check whether any missing person complaints have been filed at local police stations in Mira Road and nearby areas," said the officer.

Also read: Yet another baby-selling racket busted by Mumbai police, four women held

Also read: Chinese couple sells infant to buy iPhone

Speaking to mid-day, senior police inspector of Manikpur police station Anil Patil said, "We have arrested the accused under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 372 (selling minor for purposes of prostitution) of the Indian Penal Code. After being produced in court yesterday, she was sent to police custody for four days."