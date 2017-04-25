Woman turns thief to fund daughter's studies

This woman's desperation to fund her daughter's education has turned her into a 'professional' thief. Even after being jailed last year for stealing gold worth Rs 3 lakh, she tried her hand at it again. This time her target was a house in Mulund (West), where she was to work as a maid for four days. After her employer filed a complaint, cops nabbed her and recovered jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh.

First meeting

The police said Gunjan Chandan (35), a resident of Vaishali Nagar, was looking for a temporary maid. On April 19, at the entrance of her society she met a woman, who identified herself as Sunita. When Chandan asked her if she was willing to work for four days, she agreed. Chandan asked her to come on April 21, and left for Pune with her husband. After they returned on April 20, she got the news about the death of her sister's father-in-law. In a hurry to leave for sister's place in Kandivli, Chandan left the jewellery she had got from the bank locker in her cupboard.

Jewellery missing

When she returned home around 6.30 pm on April 21, her in-laws told her that the maid had come earlier in the day but left within half-an-hour. Sensing something amiss, Chandan checked her cupboard and found jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh missing. She then lodged a complaint with the Mulund police.