Help! Animal activist tweets to Sushma Swaraj, Mumbai police about man sending porn clips

The police have registered an FIR after a Juhu-based 22-year-old woman complained to them on Twitter, about a man sending her over a dozen porn clips, photos, on her cell phone. Police are trying to trace the person who sent her the offensive content.

The woman, who is an animal activist, started tweeting to Mumbai police around 11pm on Thursday, about a person who was harassing her. She uploaded 12 screen shots from her cell phone containing porn clips and photos, and text messages from the sender’s phone number +917258940771, on the Mumbai police’s twitter handle, the police said. She also tweeted the same to Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj.

“We immediately replied to her tweets and also guided her on how to get her complaint registered,” said Assistant Inspector Ashwini Koli of the Web Cell of the Mumbai police.

The woman registered an FIR with Juhu police on Friday. “A case was registered under sections 354 of Indian Penal Code and 67A of Information Technology Act against one Shubham (the person identified himself while sending her messages),” said an officer. Several attempts to contact the woman yielded no result.