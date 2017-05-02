Woman who honey-trapped BJP MP taken into custody

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday detained for questioning a Supreme Court lawyer who allegedly honey-trapped a BJP MP and later accused him of raping her.

The woman was taken into custody from her Indirapuram residence in Ghaziabad district bordering Delhi.

"We have taken the woman into custody for questioning," a police officer told IANS. She was being questioned at the Parliament Street Police Station here.

The detention follows a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP K.C. Patel on Saturday. Patel represents Valsad in Gujarat in the Lok Sabha.

The MP alleged that a gang of extortionists led by the woman was demanding Rs 5 crore from him after she honey-trapped and filmed him in "objectionable position" after giving him a spiked drink at her residence.

"She threatened to make public the clips. She demanded Rs 5 crore from him," said the officer.

Police have registered a case of extortion against the woman and her gang, the police officer said.

The woman on Wednesday alleged that she was first raped by Patel at his official residence on March 3. She said Patel threatened her with dire consequences if she approached police.

She claimed police refused to register her complaint and she approached the Patiala House Court seeking directions to police to file the case.

"I was raped multiple times by Patel. I had to make a CD as evidence so that he stops threatening me. I approached the court to know the status of my complaint after police refused to register my case," she said in her court complaint.

Police have formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the case against the woman who is allegedly involved in a "blackmailing racket" and is known to have made similar complaints against 15 other people, including some businessmen and a Haryana-based politician.