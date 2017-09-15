Woman who slapped Army officer arrested in south Delhi



Screengrab from the video posted on Twitter

New Delhi: A 44-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for slapping an Army officer after a minor collision between an Army truck and her car in south Delhi, police said.

Police said Smriti Kalra of Gurugram's Phase-5 was arrested on charges of assaulting a public servant and deterring him from discharging his duty, Additional Deputy Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal told IANS.

The Junior Commissioned Officer had registered a complaint on Wednesday, days after the incident near Vasant Kunj on September 9.

According to police, the woman got out of her car and slapped the JCO, who was in uniform and was driving an official vehicle, after a minor brush between the two vehicles.

A video made by a passing motorist went viral on the social media.

The police tracked the registration number of Kalra's Indica car. She was married to an Army officer's son but since divorced. She is living with her parents in Gurugram.