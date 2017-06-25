Woman with two children found hanging in house in Nashik

Representational picture

A 36-year-old woman and her two children were found hanging in their house in Harsul village in the district on Sunday in what appears to be a suicide pact, police said. According to police, bodies of Hausabai Lokhande, her son Neeraj (12) and daughter Madhuri (10) were found hanging from the ceiling of their house this morning.



A police official attached to Harsul police station said they were alerted about the incident by neighbours of the deceased. He said prima facie it was a case of suicide. When asked about the likely cause behind the incident, the official said the woman might be depressed over the suicide committed by her husband Giridhar around two months back.



He said the exact cause behind the incident will be known after investigation. The bodies were sent to the government hospital for postmortem and a case has been registered at the Harsul police station, he added.