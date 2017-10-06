The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, GOI have launched SANITEASE under its unique social development activity Swachhagraha.

Inaugurated by Amruta Fadnavis SANITEASE is a personal hygiene initiative dedicated to the women of India. Female health and hygiene is a much discussed and debated topic in the country and SANITEASE is the only initiative, which will work inclusively across all stakeholders towards menstrual health of women. SANITEASE is another initiative under SWACHHAGRAHA in support of Hon'ble Prime Minister's Narendra Modiji's clarion call of "SWACHHTA HI SEWA",

The main objective of SANITEASE is to democratise Personal Hygiene for women across the country and more specifically in the hinterland. Having said that the principle focus would be girl child and in this regard the 1st phase of intervention will be across schools in urban & rural areas. Through SANITEASE, SWACHHAGRAHA would like to reach out to several rural schools at the secondary level and collect data of the number of female students and approximate the requirement of sanitary napkins for them per month. Once the demand is established and validated the same will be posted in a digital platform for pre-qualified donors across Corporates, Individuals and the Indian Diaspora to fund the same.

Speaking at the launch, Amruta Fadnavis, said "We need a lot of initiatives like SWACHHAGRAHA and I personally congratulate "SwachhShree" Subramanya Kusnur for this unique and well thought initiative that enables sanitation and hygiene for women, particularly girl child. Safe Sanitation & Hygiene increases the quality of life and dramatically reduces Public Health expenditure, which according to World Bank has a very positive impact on our GDP. Such initiatives not only facilitate health & well being but also help erase the social and economic stigma’s & empowering the women folk with honor & pride. I was amazed at the concept of Swachh Bandhu’s & Swachh Bhagini’s enabling the last mile and happy to see men, as Swachh Bandhu’s involved in Menstrual Hygiene Advocacy. This to my mind is a game changer and will have a very progressive impact on Sanitation & Hygiene as a whole.”