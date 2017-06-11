Women caught on camera stealing bag with valuables worth lakhs at sari shop in Mira Road



CCTV footage of the women stealing the customer's handbag

Two women, unaware of the CCTV installed at a sari shop, have been captured stealing the handbag of a customer at the store at Mira Road recently. The customer, an Oman-based NRI, who had come to Mumbai to attend a wedding, has lodged a police complaint against the two women. She has told the cops that the bag contained valuables worth lakhs.

The women had entered the shop pretending to be customers. The NRI woman, Richa Tiwari (37), is an advocate who stays at Muscat with her husband, who is an engineer. According to Tiwari, she arrived in Mumbai on June 6 for her brother-in-law's wedding scheduled on June 7. The family planned to do some shopping at a Mira Road sari store. While looking through the saris, she had kept her bag on the counter. After choosing a few saris, when Tiwari went to pay for them, she could not find her bag anywhere in the shop. When the shopkeeper scanned the CCTV footage at the shop, he found that two women, who were also shopping there, had stolen her bag and escaped.

Tiwari approached the Nayanagar police station and registered the FIR against the two unknown women. Speaking to mid-day, Tiwari said, "When we reached police station and narrated the incident, the policemen didn't take us seriously. Only after we contacted a senior officer did the cops register our FIR."

According to the Nayanagar police, an FIR has been registered and investigations are on.