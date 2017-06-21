Women launch hunger strike in Mumbai for making sanitary pads tax-free



Women members of the Vichardhara Grami Vikas Sanstha from Latur district on Wednesday launched a hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demanding that sanitary napkins be made tax-free. "We will not withdraw the stir till the sanitary pads are excluded from the purview of GST," Chhaya Kakde of the NGO told reporters.



"We have also written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with our demand," she said. The women's wing of the Nationalist Congress Party

(NCP) recently launched a signature campaign to press for its demand of making sanitary pads tax-free. "Sanitary pads should be completely exempted from taxes because from a woman's point of view, they are very important for their health," NCP women's wing president Chitra Wagh had told reporters.

She had also complained about the government making other things tax-free while neglecting the health of women which is a very serious issue.