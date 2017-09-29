Members of the group submit the memorandum to DCP (Zone 2) Dr Rajendra Mane

Women residents of Panvel, Navi Mumbai, met two top cops yesterday, requesting them to shift liquor bars located within city limits. The women, members of the NGO Aapla Aadhar Foundation, submitted a memorandum to the DCP (Zone 2) and the ACP (Panvel) complaining that several bars were located near residential societies. The memorandum has signatures of Panvel residents supporting the cause. The group offered flowers to the cops to persuade them to heed their complaints.

The letter alleged that bars in Panvel were flouting government norms that require them to operate with certain riders. Some of the bars na­med are Suncity, Jagdamba, Maharaja, Sunny and Chan­akya. NGOâÂÂchief Keval Mahadik said, "These bars are located near religious places. Also, the presence of drunk people on the streets makes it truly unsafe for women."

"There are too many children, senior citizens and impressionable teenagers in these areas. The Centre has banned liquor outlets on the highway. It should also ban bars in residential societies," said Rajshree Nimbalkar, a member of the NGO.