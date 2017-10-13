As the Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict on ban on women's entry into Kerala's Sabarimala Temple, women right activist on Friday expressed hope for a positive and landmark judgement in the matter.



Representation pic

Talking to ANI, women activist Brinda Adige said, 'Since last couple of months, we have been seeing that the Supreme Court is bringing out several progressive and landmark judgments. I am hoping that tomorrow also entry of women in Sabarimala would be positive. I am sure the judgement will also be very positive and landmark.'

Another women right activist Saswati Ghosh also pinned her faith on the apex court's decision. 'I hope it will allow women to enter the temple otherwise we cannot say it is secular country. The restriction will be removed hopefully,' Ghosh told ANI. Earlier, in February, the top court had reserved an order on referring the case to a constitution bench.

The apex court has been hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), challenging the ban on entry of women into the Sabarimala Hill Temple. The temple, situated in Pathanamthitta district, restricts women aged between 10 and 50 from taking the pilgrimage to Sabarimala Temple. In January 2016, the court had questioned the ban, saying this cannot be done under the Constitution.