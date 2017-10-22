The Maharashtra State Women's Commission has approached the Pune city police following the flood of sexually harassment allegations on social media against the owner of Pune-based High Spirits Cafe, Khodu Irani. They have also requested victims to come forward and have assured them all help. A few survivors have, however, said they would be seeking legal opinion first. When mid-day approached a couple of survivors, they said, "We are still in shock about what we have been through. Our parents are unaware of this hence, we are going to first speak to a lawyer before approaching the police."



Khodu Irani with wife Rivka

The allegation against Irani was first made by lifestyle blogger Sheena Dabolkar who had tweeted about him sexually harassing her friend at the cafe. Soon after, an employee and other supporters shared their experience anonymously, alleging that Irani was a habitual molester and was promoting sexism and discriminated on the basis of looks at the pub. Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson of MSCW, said, "Based on the news, I had approached the Pune city commissioner and have asked him to take suo-motu cognisance of it and have asked for their plan of action and how they are investigating it. The police have assured a positive response. In the meantime, we appeal to women to approach us if they have faced a similar situation. We will support them."



Khodu Irani with his family

Inspector Anil Patrukar of Mundhwa police station said, "Our superiors are investigating the case along with cyber crime officials. We are waiting for survivors to approach us. We have approached them on networking sites but none have responded. We are ready to take note of their grievances." A police officer of IPS rank who spoke to mid-day on condition of anonymity, said, "We have approached Khodu Irani and the other proprietors of the café and have asked them to be present before the police either on Monday or Tuesday.