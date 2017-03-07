Women's Day Special: Mumbai's 'bais' are all set to make you laugh at this open mic event in Goregaon

Get ready to be swept off your feet by Mumbai's 'bais' as they tell their story, sing, dance and regale crowds with some tongue-in-cheek comedy at an open mic event



It'll be a comedy night with Deepika Mhatre (right)

When was the last time you shared a laugh with your house help, asked them about their dreams and passions?

Mumbai's 'bais' are rolling up their sleeves for Women's Day, when they will take centrestage as they share their story, sing, dance, and entertain people with some tongue-in-cheek comedy at an open mic event in Goregaon.

Funny girl

Life hasn't been easy for 51-year-old Deepika Mhatre, who has had to support her family of three ever since her husband fell ill. She rises before the sun, selling imitation jewellery on local trains between 4.30 am and 6.30 am, before starting her second job as a cook at five different houses. But even in her breakneck pace of life, there's always time for a laugh. "In my group of friends, I was always the goofy one.



Ranjana Ghurke is both nervous and excited to perform for an audience for the first time. Pics/Datta Kumbhar

I'm happy that finally there will be an audience to laugh along with me," she said. "My husband and daughter are going to come and watch me — I have watched them a lot, it's my turn now," the Ghatkopar resident added. "We are hardly appreciated. If we don't come to work for a day, families go crazy, but when we are there, no one says hello."

Dancing queens

Deepika and 14 other maids will take the stage at Goregaon's Pitara – a five-month-old artists' space owned by Sangeeta Vyas, whose housemaid Anita Shetty (25) is also participating. Anita, a single mother of an 11-year-old, lives in Malad and works at three houses in all. A die-hard Madhuri Dixit fan, she will dance to 'Aaja Nachle'. "I was married at 10, had a baby by 15, I can't even remember when I last danced. Even though I hardly get time, I dance in front of random mirrors whenever I get the chance. My son will be surprised to see my jhatkas and matkas," she chuckled.



Anita Shetty

"I have always believed that I'm special, but when someone else says it, your faith is reassured. After cleaning and washing for so long, I think I deserve a day like this," said Anita.

Tomorrow will be the first time that Ranjana Jairam Ghurke performs for a live audience. The otherwise shy 25-year-old doesn't bat an eyelid before giving a quick preview of her performance to 'Zingat'. "This song really makes me feel free. I have never performed in front of a live audience, so I'm kind of nervous, but excited as well," said Ranjana, who works as a full-time house help and nanny.



The organiser, Sangeeta Vyas

Ranjana, who moved to Mumbai from Kolhapur to help her father support the family, said, "Though I love what I do, I wouldn't want my younger siblings to do this. I want them to complete their education, unlike me."

The organiser and venue owner, Sangeeta, said, "House helps seldom talk about mental health, hygiene, or their dreams and hopes in life. It really kills me to see how they have conditioned themselves to never look beyond their homes and this work. Bound by circumstances and financial pressure, they never had a choice, but people like us do."