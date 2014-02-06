

MMB issues circular to ferry operators, asking them to reserve three seats for women in each boat. File Pic

Many would agree that a day is not required to celebrate the power of womanhood, but the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) feels it's necessary. That's why it has come up with a tour package of Elephanta Caves for 200 women just on International Women's Day.

As part of the package, a boat with the capacity of ferrying 100 people would make two rounds of the caves between 9 am and 12 pm on March 8, exclusively for women. Not only this, the MMB has issued a circular to all the ferry operators asking them to henceforth reserve three seats for women on all the routes.

Speaking to mid-day, chief executive officer of MMB Atul Patne said, "We have observed that women face difficulties while travelling in boats. To make their journey more comfortable, I have asked the ferry operators to reserve three seats for them in all boats."

When contacted, a ferry operator at Gateway of India Mubin Lambay said, "We always try to ensure that whoever travels in our boats feel comfortable. If we start reserving seats then it may lead to a lot of chaos."