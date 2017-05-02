Women take the cake under health cover in Maharashtra

Data from SBI shows Maharashtra topping in number of medical insurance claims made, as well as rise in number of women claiming theirs

There's good news and there's bad news. Good news is that the number of women claiming medical insurance has increased in the state, suggesting increased financial independence among them, shows data collated from the State Bank of India (SBI). And the bad news: infectious-parasitic diseases and digestive ailments top when it comes to illnesses on which insurance amount is spent.

"Earlier, people weren't much aware of health insurance policies, but in the last three to four years, the trend is changing. With financial stability, we have noticed that more women are claiming their health insurance," said Dr Nitin Kangne, assistant manager, health claims, SBI.

Changing trend

In 2014, 565.2 claims were made in the state by women; 1,376 in 2015 and 1,534 in 2016. "In 2014, out of the total claimants, 45 per cent were women. In 2015, it increased to 48.3 per cent, and in 2016, it surged further to 49.3 per cent," said Dr Kangne.

Women's rights activists have welcomed the change. "We hear about female foeticide because the society considers woman a burden. The trend shows that women are becoming more financially independent and can take care of themselves," said Naina Mathur, an activist.

It's infectious

As per the data, a majority is spent for treatment of infectious-parasitic diseases. Dr Kangne said, "Cases of infectious-parasitic diseases are more in Mumbai; hence, more opt for insurance cover for these."

The highest number of claims has come from the age group of 20-40, who mainly go for cover for infectious-parasitic diseases. Claims for cardiac-related problems are the highest in the age group of 60+.