Women's Entrepreneurship Day celebrated in fanfare in New Delhi

Jet Airways GlobalLinker and FICCI Ladies Organisation organised Women's Entrepreneurship Day programme in Delhi. Around 200 women entrepreneurs & supporters from diverse sectors and different parts of the country (Indore, Nagpur, Jaipur, Agra, Delhi) were part of the event.





"The WED Organisation is committed to supporting the efforts of women entrepreneurs in India and connecting them is one significant step. In partnership with FICCI FLO, we are working towards celebrating, empowering, supporting and inspiring women in business," shares Summi Gambhir, India Ambassador, Women's Entrepreneurship Day.



Women's Entrepreneurship Day (WED) marks a day for recognising the achievements of women entrepreneurs and to celebrate, empower and encourage women in business. The first such event was launched in 2014 at the United Nations in New York and the WED Organisation now celebrates it in over 140 countries, the world over. Women's Entrepreneurship Day (WED) is working to generate a movement that carries throughout the year in support of women in business globally. WED ignites women leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to initiate startups, drive economic expansion, and advance communities worldwide. The WED mission is to empower the 4 billion women across the globe to be catalysts of change and uplift the 250 million girls living in poverty globally.



The theme of the Women's Entrepreneurship Day event 2017 was 'Connecting Women Entrepreneurs'. To bring the subject to life, a panel of successful women entrepreneurs discussed matters around - encouraging more women to take to entrepreneurship; building significant brands of value; and paving the path to creating large global corporations from such women-owned and promoted enterprises. Panelists included - Kanika Tekriwal, Neha Kirpal, Priyanka Gill, Richa Kar.